Date fixed for rape trial

The trial of a 33-year-old Colchester man accused of raping a woman will take in September next year.

Shane Farrow, of Spruce Avenue, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( November 3) to rape on February 2 this year.

His trial, which is expected last four or five days, will get underway on September 13 next year.

Farrow is on conditional bail.