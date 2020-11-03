Date fixed for rape trial
PUBLISHED: 14:02 03 November 2020
Archant
The trial of a 33-year-old Colchester man accused of raping a woman will take in September next year.
You may also want to watch:
Shane Farrow, of Spruce Avenue, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( November 3) to rape on February 2 this year.
His trial, which is expected last four or five days, will get underway on September 13 next year.
Farrow is on conditional bail.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.