News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'He was the kindest heart': Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Shane Warne

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:01 AM March 5, 2022
File photo dated 05-06-1997 of Australia's Shane Warne. Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne has d

Tributes have poured in across Suffolk after cricketing legend Shane Warne dies aged 52 - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to his "amazing friend" Shane Warne, after the Australian cricketer died aged 52. 

The record-breaking Australian cricketer could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa, after suffering a suspected heart attack on Friday, March 4.

Sheeran said he spoke to Warne on the phone this week and said he was "absolutely gutted" to hear about the news. 

The Framlingham-based singer posted a picture of Warne and music mogul Michael Gudinski, who died March last year, on Instagram and wrote: "The world keeps taking incredible people away.

"I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michael's passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out.

"Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special. Such a gentleman.

"He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me.

Most Read

  1. 1 Gas price rise forces Suffolk tomato giant to cease production
  2. 2 Plans for 44 homes in Suffolk village set to move step closer
  3. 3 Ed Sheeran attends copyright infringement trial at High Court
  1. 4 Man raped two women and defrauded six others he met on dating apps
  2. 5 Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich
  3. 6 West Suffolk farmers' market crowned UK's best
  4. 7 'I still don't think it's real': Suffolk woman on losing home and cat in fire
  5. 8 Warning after reports of rogue watch seller in Suffolk town
  6. 9 Households to receive details of council tax rebates
  7. 10 'Stats say we're the top performing team in the league' - McKenna

"I'll bloody miss you mate. Absolutely gutted."

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock also paid tribute to Warne who took 708 test wickets during his stellar 15-year international career.  

He said: "Shocked and saddened at Shane Warne's death. 

"A sporting hero gone far too soon."

Cricket
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Postcodes in Hadleigh, Ipswich, Cross Green, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, Bungay and Mildenhall won £1000

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The 10 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Ball set to join Town at end of season

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Darius Linkus who had the idea of a donation centre. Folk Cafe are taking donations to Poland to aid

Video

Suffolk men driving to Ukraine with donations following 'amazing' response

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Owner Mark. The Bakehouse cafe at Emmerdale Farm Shop is open for business Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beekeeper and pastry chef opens bakehouse selling artisan cakes

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person