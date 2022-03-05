'He was the kindest heart': Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Shane Warne

Tributes have poured in across Suffolk after cricketing legend Shane Warne dies aged 52 - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to his "amazing friend" Shane Warne, after the Australian cricketer died aged 52.

The record-breaking Australian cricketer could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa, after suffering a suspected heart attack on Friday, March 4.

Sheeran said he spoke to Warne on the phone this week and said he was "absolutely gutted" to hear about the news.

The Framlingham-based singer posted a picture of Warne and music mogul Michael Gudinski, who died March last year, on Instagram and wrote: "The world keeps taking incredible people away.

"I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michael's passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out.

"Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special. Such a gentleman.

"He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me.

"I'll bloody miss you mate. Absolutely gutted."

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock also paid tribute to Warne who took 708 test wickets during his stellar 15-year international career.

Shocked and saddened at Shane Warne's death. A sporting hero gone far too soonhttps://t.co/ixD5YxPjOx — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 4, 2022

He said: "Shocked and saddened at Shane Warne's death.

"A sporting hero gone far too soon."