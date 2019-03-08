College hosts Shanghai student visitors

The students met and learned phrases in English and Manadrin Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Students from China were given a taste of life in Suffolk as part of an exchange trip.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 28 students from Yang-Jing Juyuan Experimental School with their teachers, Abbeygate students and Abbeygate staff members Jenny O’Reilly Turner, David Gartland and Stuart Small Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE The 28 students from Yang-Jing Juyuan Experimental School with their teachers, Abbeygate students and Abbeygate staff members Jenny O’Reilly Turner, David Gartland and Stuart Small Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

The 28 young people from Yang-Jing Juyuan Experimental School in Shanghai met counterparts from Abbeygate Sixth Form College in a visit organised by the King Edward VI School-led exchange.

The partnership, now in its twelfth year, allows students to gain valuable insights into different cultures and lifestyles.

Abbeygate is part of West Suffolk College and as part of the visit the students were taught English tongue twisters, and in turn the Chinese students also taught the hosts how to count in Mandarin.

The visitors were welcomed by David Gartland, principal of Abbeygate Sixth Form College, and Nikos Savvas, principal of West Suffolk College and chief executive for Suffolk Academies Trust.

You may also want to watch:

David Gartland said: "It was a pleasure to have these students and teachers with us for the morning, to spend some time with our students and to see our sixth form college.

"We know this school has a strong link with King Edward VI and we are over the moon that we were able to join in.

"It was a fantastic experience for our students and we hope to work with Yang-Jing Juyuan Experimental School in the future."

Jenny O'Reilly Turner, a teacher of German and French at Abbeygate Sixth Form, said: "We were so pleased to be able to continue the King Edward VI tradition of sixth formers being immersed in this programme.

"This may hopefully give our students not only the chance to travel China but to also take part in the legacy activities when they visit us to ensure maximum exposure to international projects."

The Abbeygate students hope to be able to visit the Yang-Jing Juyuan Experimental School in Shanghai next year in collaboration with a King Edward VI school trip.