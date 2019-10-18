101mph driver says wasp sting forced her to 'put toe down'

Sharon Bourne said an allergy to wasp stings was the reason she had to accelerate to 101mph on the A14 Picture: SIMON PARKER

A woman who drove at 101mph on a Suffolk road said she was forced to accelerate after being stung by a wasp.

Sharon Bourne's Vauxhall Mokka was clocked exceeding the 70mph limit by a mobile speed detection device on the A14 at Newmarket at about 2.15pm on June 3.

The 55-year-old attended court in Ipswich on Friday for magistrates to consider a ban.

Bourne, who had already admitted the offence by post, told the bench: "I was stung by a wasp.

"When I get stung, I go into shock and start vomiting.

"I hold my hands up and admit I'm guilty of going that fast, but I wanted to get to the nearest lay-by so I could use antihistamine and take the stinger out.

"I couldn't get into the slow lane to get over, so I had to put my toe down.

"It's not like me. I normally drive like Miss Daisy."

Bourne, of Meadow Way, Jaywick, was given six points on her previously clean licence and fined £120.