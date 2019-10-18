101mph driver says wasp sting forced her to 'put toe down'
A woman who drove at 101mph on a Suffolk road said she was forced to accelerate after being stung by a wasp.
Sharon Bourne's Vauxhall Mokka was clocked exceeding the 70mph limit by a mobile speed detection device on the A14 at Newmarket at about 2.15pm on June 3.
The 55-year-old attended court in Ipswich on Friday for magistrates to consider a ban.
Bourne, who had already admitted the offence by post, told the bench: "I was stung by a wasp.
"When I get stung, I go into shock and start vomiting.
"I hold my hands up and admit I'm guilty of going that fast, but I wanted to get to the nearest lay-by so I could use antihistamine and take the stinger out.
"I couldn't get into the slow lane to get over, so I had to put my toe down.
"It's not like me. I normally drive like Miss Daisy."
Bourne, of Meadow Way, Jaywick, was given six points on her previously clean licence and fined £120.