101mph driver says wasp sting forced her to 'put toe down'

18 October, 2019 - 17:00
Sharon Bourne said an allergy to wasp stings was the reason she had to accelerate to 101mph on the A14 Picture: SIMON PARKER

A woman who drove at 101mph on a Suffolk road said she was forced to accelerate after being stung by a wasp.

Sharon Bourne's Vauxhall Mokka was clocked exceeding the 70mph limit by a mobile speed detection device on the A14 at Newmarket at about 2.15pm on June 3.

The 55-year-old attended court in Ipswich on Friday for magistrates to consider a ban.

Bourne, who had already admitted the offence by post, told the bench: "I was stung by a wasp.

"When I get stung, I go into shock and start vomiting.

"I hold my hands up and admit I'm guilty of going that fast, but I wanted to get to the nearest lay-by so I could use antihistamine and take the stinger out.

"I couldn't get into the slow lane to get over, so I had to put my toe down.

"It's not like me. I normally drive like Miss Daisy."

Bourne, of Meadow Way, Jaywick, was given six points on her previously clean licence and fined £120.

