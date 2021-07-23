More than 6,000 people in Suffolk 'pinged' in a week

Published: 11:33 AM July 23, 2021

There has been a sharp rise in the number of people being 'pinged' by the NHS Covid-19 app - Credit: PA

More than 6,000 people in Suffolk were forced to self-isolate last week after being 'pinged' by the NHS Covid-19 app - up from just 800 four weeks earlier.

The statistics from NHS England show that across the whole of the county, the number of people sent alerts by the NHS Covid-19 app has gone from 812 in the week to June 23 to 6,257 in the week to July 14.

East Suffolk saw the largest increase in people being 'pinged' - rising to 2,032 in the week to July 14, compared with 224 in the week to June 23.

Ipswich also saw a big increase, going from 130 (June 23) to 1,387 (July 14).

Elsewhere, West Suffolk has increased to 1,285 in the week to July 14 while Mid Suffolk and Babergh sit at 758 and 795 respectively.

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, announced she had been 'pinged' yesterday.

The MP, who is Minister for Public Health, Primary Care and Prevention, tweeted: "I have been pinged by the Covid-19 app and I’m therefore self-isolating.

"It’s so important we all play our part to fight coronavirus. Isolation and vaccination are vital to helping stop the spread and protect everyone. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, get the jab."

While Suffolk MP and hospital doctor Dan Poulter has said that the NHS Covid app's contract tracing function has served its purpose, and that people should consider turning it off if they've been double jabbed.