Jail spell for domestic abuser with history of throttling partners

18 May, 2020 - 19:00
Shaun Davey was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A domestic abuser has been jailed for two years for an attack which left his former partner with a dislocated shoulder.

Shaun Davey, 52, admitted causing the woman grievous bodily harm without intent in the early hours of New Year’s Day this year.

Police were called to a property in London Road South, Lowestoft, at about 2.30am on January 1.

Davey, who was arrested and later charged with GBH, had been remanded in custody until his appearance for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Isobel Ascherson said Davey and his victim were together for 18 months, but that their relationship deteriorated to the point of seeking professional help.

She said disputes on New Year’s Eve culminated in his partner choosing to sleep in a separate bedroom after the pair returned home from a night out.

The court heard how Davey entered the room and attacked her pushing her head into a pillow, grabbing her round the neck, getting her in a headlock and dislocating her shoulder.

When Davey left the room, the woman called police and tried to leave the address but was assaulted a second time.

She suffered facial injuries, scratches to the neck and bruises to the chest, wrist and throat.

The court heard Davey had battery convictions from 2006 and 2008 for domestic attacks which included throttling partners.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Davey was motivated to address his behaviour and get to grips with issues affecting his thinking.

He said Davey struggled with emotions and conflict resolution, but was “desperate” to change and would benefit from the Building Better Relationships programme as part of a suspended sentence.

“This is someone screaming out for that type of intervention,” added Mr Pollington, who said Davey’s shame and remorse were reflected in a letter from prison to the court while awaiting sentence.

Judge Emma Peters told Davey: “This is the third occasion you have come before the court for a domestic assault in which you have taken hold of your partner’s neck. That, in my view, is extremely troubling.”

Judge Peters agreed Davey had shown remorse and a desire to deal with his anger management issues, but said only an immediate prison sentence was justifiable for the “deeply unpleasant” attack.

He was jailed for 24 months and given a 10-year restraining order.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

