Husband who stabbed wife to death due to be sentenced

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced in January.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shaun Ryan was initially charged with murdering his 67-year-old wife Jean at their Gosford Way home in April 2016 but earlier this year he admitted manslaughter based on the state of his mental health at the time of the killing.

Ryan, who is currently the subject of an interim hospital order to allow him to receive treatment and be assessed by doctors, will be sentenced on January 25.

During the sentencing hearing the court will hear evidence from psychiatrists to allow Judge David Goodin to decide the appropriate sentence in the case.

During Ryan’s trial, which was stopped last year because of concerns about his health, jurors heard that police officers found him standing in a hallway with cuts to his hands and arms, which a pathologist said could have been caused as his wife tried to defend herself.

Officers discovered Mrs Ryan’s body on the bedroom floor, with a knife in her back.

She had been stabbed 14 times.