'Barry from EastEnders' to host Suffolk Care Awards

Published: 10:58 AM June 15, 2021

Shaun Williamson, who played Barry in EastEnders, is set to host the 2021 Suffolk Care Awards. He is pictured hosting a previous Norfolk Care Awards. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

Actor Shaun Williamson, known to millions from his former role as Barry in EastEnders, is set to host the Suffolk Care Awards 2021.

Also known as a singer and comedian, the star will present awards to the winners at Wherstead Park, Ipswich, on November 11.

An award ceremony could not be staged last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw people working in the county's health and social care sector facing unprecedented challenges.

A group photo from Suffolk Care Awards in 2019. Last year's awards could not be held due to coronavirus, but the ceremony is returning this year - Credit: Simon Lee Photography/Care Development East

However, this year the annual celebration is set to return.

Christian Bone, chief executive of Care Development East, said: “Staff in all types of care settings have seen first-hand the devastating impact of Covid-19 on residents, families and their colleagues.

You may also want to watch:

"However, even in such challenging times, we have seen countless examples of carers going ‘above and beyond’ to provide the best levels of support.”

Nominations are now open and the organisers hope to see a high level of entries from across the sector this year.

Suffolk County Council are this year’s headline sponsor. Beccy Hopfensperger, cabinet member with responsibility for adult social care, said: “Suffolk Care Awards 2021 will be a great chance to shine a light on the sector and promote the positive work that has taken place over the last 12 months.

"We hope as many care organisations as possible will take the opportunity to enter and participate in this year’s event.”

Any organisations interested in entering should visit the website.