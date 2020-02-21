E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Garage and shed burglaries prompt police to issue warning

PUBLISHED: 12:13 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 21 February 2020

The burglaries happened in the Babergh district in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The burglaries happened in the Babergh district in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

fotoedu

Police have urged residents in Suffolk to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure after a spate of recent thefts.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed break-ins happened at addresses in Hadleigh, Whatfield, Sproughton and Burstall in the last week, with garden tools and machinery among the items stolen.

Police have advised residents register serial numbers for their appliances online to help identify stolen items.

They have also said all exterior buildings should be kept locked, avoiding storing high-value items where they could be stolen.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What caused terror in Suffolk villages? New play highlights the innocent women accused of witchcraft

The reign of terror conducted by Matthew Hopkins, the Witchfinder General, is explored in The World Turned Upside Down, a new play staged by The Chainers, youth theatre. Photo: Bill Jackson

Air ambulance called as driver becomes stranded in water

The air ambulance has been called to Gazeley (file photo) Picture: EAAA

Missing girl from Suffolk found in London

A missing teenager has been found in Barking Picture: ARCHANT

East ‘has everything to gain’ from closer trading ties with Africa, says trade deals broker

Bolaji Sofoluwe at a Suffolk-based warehouse investigating logistics and distribution arrangements for a client Picture: STEPHEN BROWN

A popular Bungay tearoom has been sold

The Old Bank Tearoom in Bungay has been sold. Picture: BUNGAY
Drive 24