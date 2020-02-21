Garage and shed burglaries prompt police to issue warning

The burglaries happened in the Babergh district in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO fotoedu

Police have urged residents in Suffolk to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure after a spate of recent thefts.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed break-ins happened at addresses in Hadleigh, Whatfield, Sproughton and Burstall in the last week, with garden tools and machinery among the items stolen.

Police have advised residents register serial numbers for their appliances online to help identify stolen items.

They have also said all exterior buildings should be kept locked, avoiding storing high-value items where they could be stolen.