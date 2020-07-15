E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dog reportedly kills three sheep near Suffolk border

PUBLISHED: 16:14 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 15 July 2020

Three sheep have been killed in incidents of dogs attacking livestock in Bentley, Suffolk (file photo) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three sheep have been killed in incidents of dogs attacking livestock in Bentley, Suffolk (file photo) Picture: GREGG BROWN

A large dog has reportedly attacked and killed three sheep near the border of Essex and Suffolk.

Suffolk police have said several incidents of dogs attacking livestock have occurred in Bergholt Road, Bentley, between June 7 and July 13.

It is believed that a large dog had attacked the livestock on several occasions, resulting in three of them being killed and another seriously injured.

The most recent incident reportedly took place on Monday, July 13, sometime between 7am and 11am.

There is a public footpath to the rear of the field and police are reminding dog owners to keep their animals under control.

• Anybody with any information that could identify the dog and those involved in these incidents are asked to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 37/39571/20

Topic Tags:

