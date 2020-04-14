E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Farmer ‘heartbroken and angry’ after sheep slaughtered during the night

PUBLISHED: 13:21 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 14 April 2020

Becki has 100 sheep at her farm and was "heartbroken" to find two were stolen and slaughtered. Picture: BECKI SPRY

A mother has been left “heartbroken” after two of her sheep were stolen and taken to a neighbouring village, where they were “barbarically” butchered for their meat.

Becki Spry, who works at the family-run Poplar farm in Tuddenham St Martin, was reduced to tears when she discovered two of her 100 sheep had been cruelly captured and slaughtered.

One of the stolen sheep was Becki’s pet named Sarah and was 10 years old, while the second stolen ewe had just recently given birth.

They were both taken from Fynn Lane in Tuddenham, where they were out grazing in the early hours of Monday, April 13.

The commercial sheep were taken from Becki’s land, slaughtered and later found in Grundisburgh, by a woman who woke to find the sheep remains in her front garden.

Speaking of the incident, Becki, 27, who was supposed to be celebrating her daughter’s fifth birthday, said: “One ewe was over 10 years old and heavily in lamb, the other feeding a cracking pair of lambs.

“I was absolutely heartbroken to find them like this and to think how they have been handled, it’s just barbaric.”

The farmer, who is originally from Bury St Edmunds, said nothing like this has ever happened to her livestock before.

She said: “It really is just horrible to see, as we care about these animals and try to handle them properly. So to think they were cruelly killed like this is devastating.

“I am so angry that someone could do this, especially during these uncertain times and considering we put so much time and effort into caring for the sheep.”

Last week, well-known Suffolk farmer Tom Walne also had two of his sheep stolen.

On Monday, March 23 he found his pet sheep, Titch and Sheepy, had been stolen overnight from the field he kept them in – their remains were sadly discovered a week later.

Suffolk police confirmed they were investigating the incident and initial enquiries had taken place.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should call Suffolk police on 101, referencing the crime number 37/20988/20

