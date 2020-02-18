E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dog owners asked to keep pets under control after incidents of 'sheep worrying'

PUBLISHED: 14:08 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 18 February 2020

Sheep worrying has been taking place in Suffolk (Stock image) Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Sheep worrying has been taking place in Suffolk (Stock image) Picture: DAVID LAMMING

David Lamming

As lambing season begins, dog owners are being asked to keep control of their dogs near livestock after an incident of sheep worrying was reported.

Police received a report that overnight between 6pm on Friday, February 14 and 7am on Saturday, February 15 a flock of sheep in a field between Shotley and Shotley Gate were disturbed and worried to such a degree that they have fled through electric fences and snapping fence posts.

It is believed the sheep would have been in an absolute panic to have cause this sort of damage.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference SC-15022020-80.

