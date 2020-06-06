E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews respond to building ’100% alight’

PUBLISHED: 21:37 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:14 06 June 2020

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Sheepen Road, Colchester this evening. Picture: MAISON THOMAS SMITH

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Sheepen Road, Colchester this evening. Picture: MAISON THOMAS SMITH

Fire crews are responding to a blaze at an outbuilding in Colchester which is ‘100% alight’.

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Sheepen Road, Colchester this evening. Picture: MAISON THOMAS SMITH

Two pumps are responding to the fire in Sheepen Road in the Essex town.

The fire service were called shortly before 8.30pm to reports that an outbuilding was on fire and locals have since reported seeing smoke billowing into the sky.

On arrival the crews discovered the building was “100% alight” and saw that the blaze had spread to neighbouring fencing and bushes.

Firefighters remain on scene.

There have been reports that the fire was at the Colchester Institute but they have not been confirmed.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, said: “Firefighters were called to Sheepen Road, Colchester at 8:28pm.

“On arrival, two crews from Colchester confirmed that one outbuilding, measuring approximately 15m x 15m, was 100% alight and the fire had spread to nearby fences and bushes.

“Crews are currently working to extinguish the fire.”

