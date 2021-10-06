Ed Sheeran to link up with Elton John to release Christmas song

Published: 3:47 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 3:48 PM October 6, 2021

Ed Sheeran will be collaborating with Elton John for a new Christmas song - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be releasing a new Christmas song with Elton John.

The Bad Habits singer, who will be releasing his new album = later this month, confirmed to a Dutch radio station that he had been collaborating with Elton John, after the two musicians spoke on Christmas Day last year.

In the interview with NPO Radio 2 in the Netherlands, the Suffolk-based superstar said the Christmas record would be him and Elton John singing together.

He said: "If you wait two months, you will see. There's something coming in December and it is great.

"Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas — Elton rings me almost every single day.

"He said: 'Step Into Christmas is number six in the charts. I am 74 and still getting chart hits, this is great. I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?'"

The singer has also recently joined The Voice US as a “mega mentor”.

The chart-topping superstar will join celebrity judges Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the TV talent show.

Sheeran will mentor contestants as they prepare for the knockout rounds, network NBC said.

He will help the hopefuls with their song choices while coaches will choose the winners to go through to the live play-offs.

The episodes will be broadcast from October 25.



