Inquest into death of woman after crash between bike and lorry opens

Members of the public went to the aid of a cyclist after she was involved in a collision with a lorry just yards from her front door, an inquest heard.

Sheila Holmes. PHOTO: Courtesy of Holmes family

Sheila Holmes, 74, was cycling to the shops near her St John's Road home, in Bungay, on Tuesday, May 28 shortly before 3pm.

An inquest into her death was opened yesterday at Suffolk Coroners Court by area coroner Jacqueline Devonish.

The hearing was told how Mrs Holmes was cycling on the A144 when she was involved in a road traffic collision with a HGV.

Members of the public went to her aid and when they found her to be unresponsive attempted to resuscitate her.

Both the police and an air ambulance attended the scene and paramedics continued chest compressions but Mrs Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

After listening to evidence Ms Devonish opened and adjourned the inquest to be continued at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich on November 19, 2019.

In a family statement, her children Tracey, Julian, Karen and Trudi said she was the hub of the family and would be deeply missed by all.

They said: "Throughout her life, she would help anyone, sometimes for years at a time.

"She visited her widowed neighbour, doing shopping and helping with medicines. She helped her brother look after his children, having them before and after school and cooking their evening meal.

"She visited her great aunt daily as she declined in health and later did the same for her own mum."

The family praised the "incredibly sympathetic response" from the Bungay community to their mother's death saying it has been "a huge support and comfort to us all."

The 74-year-old grew up in Earsham but had lived at her Bungay home for 50 years.

She had worked at All Hallows Hospital, the Natwest bank, Nursey's, the Tally Ho pub, the Three Tuns Hotel, Bungay Textiles and, more recently, Wightman's of Bungay.

She was also a grandmother to Emma, Vicki, Louise and Ben, as well as a great-grandmother to Luke.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and was later released from police custody pending further inquiries.