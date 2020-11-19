E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ill-fitting trainers gave away drug smuggler

PUBLISHED: 17:24 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 19 November 2020

Sy tried to smuggle drugs into Highpoint Prison Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A man who smuggled drugs and tobacco into a Suffolk prison hidden in secret compartments in his trainers was searched after prison staff noticed they didn’t fit him properly, a court has heard.

Prison staff became suspicious when they noticed that the trainers worn by Sheka Sy were the wrong size and were identical to trainers worn by the prisoner at HMP Highpoint at Stradishall he was visiting, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When officers approached Sy and the prisoner, Sy had already swapped one of his trainers with the prisoner and was still wearing the other trainer containing cannabis and tobacco, said Peter Gair, prosecuting.

Sy, 24, of Neville Road, London, pleaded guilty on Thursday ( November 19) to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, supplying cannabis and taking tobacco into a prison. The offences were committed on April 14 last year.

The case was adjourned until January to allow further investigation into telephone evidence in the case to enable Judge Rupert Overbury to determine the basis on which to sentence Sy.

