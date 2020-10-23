Victim of Shelby Daytona crash named as 46-year-old Sophie Hayhow

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION Archant

The victim of a crash on the A143 involving a Shelby Daytona sports car has been named as 46-year-old Sophie Hayhow.

The car involved in the crash was a red replica of this Shelby Daytona produced by American company Superformance (stock image) Picture: EDMOND TERAKOPIAN/PA The car involved in the crash was a red replica of this Shelby Daytona produced by American company Superformance (stock image) Picture: EDMOND TERAKOPIAN/PA

Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle crash on the A134 at 8.45pm on Sunday, July 19.

They arrived to find that a red Shelby Daytona Coupe replica sports car had left the road and collided with trees.

One occupant of the car - a woman in her 40s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has since been identified as 46-year-old Sophie Hayhow from Long Melford, as an inquest into her death opened at Suffolk Coroners Court today (October 23).

The court heard how Ms Hayhow has suffered significant injuries as a consequence of the crash and despite being helped by paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second occupant, a man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

A full inquest is due to take place on February 21, 2021.