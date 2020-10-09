E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fraudster posing as manager steals crates of Red Bull and cigarettes from service station

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 09 October 2020

The Shell petrol station on the Fiveways Roundabout was defrauded of Red Bull and cigarettes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A fraudster posing as the manager of the Shell Fiveways Service Station has stolen cigarettes, cash and Red Bull from the store on the A11.

The incident took place on Thursday morning, October 8, after an employee working at the petrol station was phoned by a man shortly after midnight.

The unknown man claimed he was the store manager, who told him to pack up all of the store’s cigarettes, four crates of Red Bull energy drinks and a quantity of cash and e-top up vouchers.

He said the items would be collected by two taxi drivers later that morning.

At around 2am, entry was gained into the back of the store and all of the items were stolen.

A police spokesman said no-one was hurt in the incident.

Those with any knowledge of the incident are asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/58633/20.

