Stunning pictures show sun rising over Suffolk on predicted hottest day of the year

The sunrises over the calm sea at Shingle Street on the hottest day of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

These stunning pictures show the sun rising over the Suffolk coast on what could be the hottest day of the year - as the county heads into a sweltering heatwave.



Our photographer Sarah Lucy Brown took these amazing images of the sun rising at Shingle Street beach, Suffolk as light broke at around 5am on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the high 20s to low 30s every day until mid next week, with today set to be one of the hottest days of the year.



The Met Office has issued a level three heatwave warning, indicating increasingly hot conditions - with today expected to reach 34C.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said temperatures will be higher than average for this time of year.



He said Friday “will be a sunny and dry day with temperatures reaching 33C on average – with western parts of the county potentially getting up to 34C”, adding: “This is due to southerly winds.

“Saturday will be slightly cooler but again could reach around 29C to 30C and Sunday will be warm again.

“There is a chance of some thunderstorms on Sunday too, but heading into the week it could again be high 20s to low 30s.”

As the mercury rises, GPs have reminded people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight and to use sun cream and sunglasses.

