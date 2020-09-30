Man rescued from River Gipping after huge emergency response

All the emergency services have responded to a water rescue near Bramford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been rescued from the River Gipping after the emergency services were called to an incident in Bramford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers all responded to reports of a person stranded in water in the River Gipping at 3.15pm, in Ship Lane in the Suffolk village.

Five fire crews were called to the scene, one from Ipswich East, one from Woodbridge and three from Princes Street.

The police force also attended the scene to help rescue the man, as did the ambulance service.

You may also want to watch:

One man was removed from water at the scene and he was left in the care of paramedics.

He is not believed to be seriously injured.

The location of the incident appears to be near the Bramford Bridge picnic area, where Ship Lane bridges the River Gipping.