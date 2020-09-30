E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Man rescued from River Gipping after huge emergency response

PUBLISHED: 16:12 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 30 September 2020

All the emergency services have responded to a water rescue near Bramford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

All the emergency services have responded to a water rescue near Bramford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been rescued from the River Gipping after the emergency services were called to an incident in Bramford.

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers all responded to reports of a person stranded in water in the River Gipping at 3.15pm, in Ship Lane in the Suffolk village.

Five fire crews were called to the scene, one from Ipswich East, one from Woodbridge and three from Princes Street.

The police force also attended the scene to help rescue the man, as did the ambulance service.

You may also want to watch:

One man was removed from water at the scene and he was left in the care of paramedics.

He is not believed to be seriously injured.

The location of the incident appears to be near the Bramford Bridge picnic area, where Ship Lane bridges the River Gipping.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eighteen more cases of coronavirus confirmed at Bernard Matthews site

Eighteen more workers at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New riverside restaurant opening in Suffolk this autumn

Emma Cole has left teaching behind to open Woodbridge's first waterside restaurant. The Boathouse Kitchen and Bar is on the new development on Tide Mill Way. Pictured with her is Head Chef Arron Digby. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest Government coronavirus infection statistics show drops for most parts of Suffolk

New coronavirus infection rate stats have been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New farm shop and cafe planned next to village children’s centre

Birch Farm in Silver Hill, Hintlesham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Trip of a lifetime’ trip launched aboard cruise line’s newest vessel

Borealis, Fred. Olsen's new vessel that has joined the rest of its fleet Picture: FRED. OLSEN