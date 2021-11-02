Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of shipping containers have been stacked up near Eye, just off the A140, with many motorists left questioning why they are there.

In recent weeks there has been congestion at Felixstowe Port, caused by a number of factors including Brexit, HGV driver shortages and ultimately heavy demand.

But Felixstowe Port said it doesn't know anything about the metal mountain, as shipping companies and hauliers who use the port aren't under any obligation to tell the port about their container arrangements.

Car and commercial vehicle dealer Roy Humphreys confirmed the shipping containers were on its land and not owned by them, but they did not want to comment further.

Recently a local haulier company had to take empty containers all the way to Liverpool due to lack of space on the Felixstowe docks, while container storage areas have also appeared in other parts of Suffolk in the last year - including Melton and Mendlesham.

One firm, CP Transport, didn't believe the large pile of containers were necessarily there just because there is no room at the port, but possibly because it's a cheaper alternative.

"Over the recent years there's been a lot more self storage sites, a lot of people have been buying containers from the factories on a one use only bases," said managing director Adam Searle.

"They will ship some cargo, get used once and then go for resale and into storage sites."

Another reason suggested why the crates are just by the road is because it is cheaper to store them in a field than a warehouse.

He did also acknowledge there is a chance the congestion at the port could be playing a factor, especially with Christmas approaching there is likely to be a further increase in demand.

The owners of the containers may be anticipating logistic issues at the port and demand spikes before the winter holiday and have therefore looked into other options to avoid the congestion.

It is currently unclear how long the container will be there for.