'It's totally devastating': Shock at Newmarket mother and son deaths

07 May, 2019 - 10:58
Police at the scene in Park Avenue in Newmarket, after the bodies of a woman and a boy were found Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Community leaders in Newmarket expressed their shock after police revealed post-mortem findings for a mother and her son who were found dead at their home.

Police were called to a house in Park Avenue in the town just before 6pm on Friday, April 26, after a member of public reported he had found a woman and young boy dead inside the property.

The mother and son have now been identified as Snehashree Sudarshan, 28, and four-year-old Abhay Rao, who both lived at the Park Avenue address.

Home Office post-mortem examinations concluded that Abhay died as a result of compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck.

His death is being treated as murder.

Snehashree Sudarshan was also determined to have died as a result of compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck, but her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Detectives do not believe anyone else is directly involved with the incident.

Robert Nobbs, district councillor for Newmarket East, said the incident was “totally devastating”.

“I'm obviously really saddened by it and it's come as quite a shock,” he said.

“I know people who live in that area and they can't quite believe it has happened.

“We now await the outcome of all the facts but it's totally devastating.”

Andy Drummond, district councillor for Newmarket West, said: “It's awful and my sincere condolences go to the extended family at this time.

“From what I've heard from someone who lives in Park Avenue, they were a very happy family and there was no indication of something like this.”

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, senior investigating officer, said specially-trained officers were supporting the family.

“Our enquiries are continuing, but we appreciate this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and specialist officers are supporting them,” she said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in Park Avenue during the day who may have seen or heard anything that can assist with the investigation.

Contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 23543/19.

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

