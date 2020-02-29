Drug addict who stole from shops to fund habit is jailed

Jason Grundy was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A drug addict who stole various items from Suffolk shops to fund his habit has been jailed.

Jason Grundy, 34, of Childers Field, Felixstowe, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to four thefts from a shop.

He also admitted breaching a 12-month community order at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

The court heard how Grundy went into the One Stop shop in Penzance Road, Kesgrave, on February 22 and stole powdered baby milk, washing liquid, deodorant and food items worth a total of £97.95.

He was identified on CCTV by the store's manager, prosecutor Lesla Small told the court.

Grundy then stole air fresheners, washing machine gels and food items worth a total of £142.25 from the Co-op in Felixstowe High Street two days later on February 24.

Also on February 24, Grundy stole washing detergent and food items worth £37.98 from another Co-op store in The Street in Bramford.

A fourth theft happened at Clinton Cards in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, where Grundy stole three Yankee candles, worth £71.97.

Following his arrest, he made full admissions in police interview, Ms Small said, and admitted to being addicted to heroin and crack cocaine.

He told officers he stole to either sell items to fund his drug habit or feed himself, magistrates heard.

The four thefts totalled £358.15 and Grundy also asked for 17 further offences to be taken into consideration (TIC).

The items stolen in the TIC offences totalled £991.95, Ms Small added.

Grundy also admitted breaching a 12-month community order, with a drug rehabilitation requirement, which was imposed on November 28 last year for two shop thefts.

He failed to attend two Probation Service appointments on December 9 and January 14 with no reason for his absences, the court heard.

Shelley Drew, defending, said Grundy lives a "chaotic lifestyle" and is a regular sofa surfer.

He admitted to police that the thefts were to fund his drug habit, Ms Drew added.

Magistrates sentenced Grundy to 18 weeks' imprisonment and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

No costs or compensation was awarded due to Grundy's lack of means, magistrates said.