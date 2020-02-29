E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drug addict who stole from shops to fund habit is jailed

29 February, 2020 - 12:00
Jason Grundy was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Jason Grundy was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A drug addict who stole various items from Suffolk shops to fund his habit has been jailed.

Jason Grundy, 34, of Childers Field, Felixstowe, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to four thefts from a shop.

He also admitted breaching a 12-month community order at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

The court heard how Grundy went into the One Stop shop in Penzance Road, Kesgrave, on February 22 and stole powdered baby milk, washing liquid, deodorant and food items worth a total of £97.95.

He was identified on CCTV by the store's manager, prosecutor Lesla Small told the court.

Grundy then stole air fresheners, washing machine gels and food items worth a total of £142.25 from the Co-op in Felixstowe High Street two days later on February 24.

Also on February 24, Grundy stole washing detergent and food items worth £37.98 from another Co-op store in The Street in Bramford.

A fourth theft happened at Clinton Cards in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, where Grundy stole three Yankee candles, worth £71.97.

Following his arrest, he made full admissions in police interview, Ms Small said, and admitted to being addicted to heroin and crack cocaine.

He told officers he stole to either sell items to fund his drug habit or feed himself, magistrates heard.

The four thefts totalled £358.15 and Grundy also asked for 17 further offences to be taken into consideration (TIC).

The items stolen in the TIC offences totalled £991.95, Ms Small added.

Grundy also admitted breaching a 12-month community order, with a drug rehabilitation requirement, which was imposed on November 28 last year for two shop thefts.

He failed to attend two Probation Service appointments on December 9 and January 14 with no reason for his absences, the court heard.

Shelley Drew, defending, said Grundy lives a "chaotic lifestyle" and is a regular sofa surfer.

He admitted to police that the thefts were to fund his drug habit, Ms Drew added.

Magistrates sentenced Grundy to 18 weeks' imprisonment and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

No costs or compensation was awarded due to Grundy's lack of means, magistrates said.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drivers urged to use caution on flooded section of A14

The wet weather has caused flooding on the A14 in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Quirky beer festival held at rail station - can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Mark Fogg Elliot and Woof Dog Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three men arrested following post office theft

The three men from the Birmingham area were arrested in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues bid to get back to winning ways against struggling Blackpool

Ipswich Town take on Blackpool this afternoon

Drug addict who stole from shops to fund habit is jailed

Jason Grundy was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24