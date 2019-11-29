E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Shoplifter phoned police and asked if he was a wanted man

29 November, 2019 - 07:30
Jason Grundy was sentenced for shoplifting at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Jason Grundy was sentenced for shoplifting at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A shoplifter phoned police and asked them if he was wanted before admitting two store thefts, a court heard.

Jason Grundy, 34, of Childers Field, Felixstowe, contacted police on November 26 and asked them if he might be wanted and that he wished to hand himself in.

Officers made checks and discovered that he was not a wanted man, and Grundy then admitted two thefts earlier in the month.

Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday, Grundy pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a shop as well as admitting a breach of a post-sentence supervision order by failing to attend Probation Service appointments.

The court heard how Grundy told police that he stole £1,154 worth of cosmetics from Boots in Woodbridge on November 15 as well as £16 worth of washing detergent from One Stop in Ipswich.

Following his admission to police, officers visited Woodbridge Boots and captured CCTV footage from November 15 which showed Grundy walking into the Thoroughfare store, placing a number of cosmetics from the shelves into a bag and exiting the shop without paying.

You may also want to watch:

Officers then attended One Stop in Cambridge Drive, Ipswich, where CCTV footage was also obtained showing Grundy taking washing detergent and leaving the shop.

In police interview, Grundy told officers he had stolen the items to fund his drug habit and had sold the cosmetics over a period of days for between £200 and £400.

Magistrates heard that Grundy had served a month in prison earlier in the year, being released on May 14.

Mark Holt, defending, said Grundy's admissions to police were a cry for help.

He said: "Around September/October time, he fell back into class A drug use.

"Fundamentally, it was a cry for help. He sold the cosmetics to sustain his addiction and it was after the second theft that he decided to hand himself in.

"The unusual circumstances of him asking if he was wanted and then admitting the thefts indicates to me that he is someone who wants to get his issues resolved."

Magistrates handed Grundy a 12-month community order, with 15 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days. He must also pay Boots £1,154 and One Stop £16 in compensation.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 reopens after woman involved in crash suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries

The crash happened on the A12, heading to Ipswich, close to Colchester, at about 5pm Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry crash closes A14 carriageway

The A14 closed overnight due to a HGV crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the communities ‘overburdened’ by massive housing increase

Protesters in Framlingham opposing new housing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Troubled ambulance trust commissions investigation following staff sudden deaths and ‘serious concerns’

Dorothy Hosein new interim chief executive of EEAST Picture SONYA DUNCAN

When will it snow in Suffolk, and will it be before Christmas?

Snow is still possible before christmas in Suffolk and Essex - but forecasters say it's very unlikely in the next couple of weeks Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN/NEWZULU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists