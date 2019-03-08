Champagne shoplifter fled supermarket

Shoplifter Florentin Pavelici filled a shopping trolley with more than £2,000 of champagne and other alcohol but fled after being challenged by Sainsbury's staff.

Staff at a Sainsbury's store in Bury St Edmunds became suspicious after seeing load the trolley and cover it with a towel before attempting to leave without paying, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

When an assistant put her hand on the trolley to stop Pavelici he grabbed her arm and pulled it away and shouted at her, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

"He was loud and aggressive and was waving his arms at her," said Mr Crimp.

Pavelici then ran off, abandoning the trolley. He was arrested after his fingerprints were found on it.

Pavelici, 46, of Pembroke Road, Ilford, admitted theft and assault by beating on January 21 and was given an 18 month community order, 260 hours unpaid work and a 35 day rehabilitation activity order to address his alcohol dependency.

Anne-Marie Critchley, for Pavelici, said her client recognised his use of alcohol was a problem.

She said he had been in custody for a month.