Shoplifters run out of Tesco store with television and hoover

The incident happened at Tesco on Springlands Way in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Early morning shoppers at a Suffolk Tesco store got a shock when two shoplifters charged out of the supermarket with a television and a hoover.

The incident happened between 6.25am and 6.40am at Sudbury's Springlands Way Tesco store yesterday, and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Two men entered the supermarket and took a Toshiba television and a Henry hoover and left without paying for the items.

The pair dropped the hoover after being challenged but got away with the television and left in a car.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "We were contacted just before 8.30am on Monday following reports of an incident of theft at Tesco in Springlands Way, Sudbury.

"Two offenders entered the store and took a Toshiba television and Henry hoover and then left without paying. The hoover was left behind and the offenders left in a car.

"The incident happened sometime between 6.25am and 6.40am."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 57 of June 10.