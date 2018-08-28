Cornhill revamp under scrutiny after shoppers trip over ‘narrow step’

Temporary barriers have been placed near the old Post Office on Ipswich’s Cornhill while alterations are made to a problematic step.

It has been claimed that the step in front of the landmark building has been narrowed, and the change has caught shoppers unaware.

Pearl Crane posted on our Facebook page to say: “Saw it yesterday, bit weird and where the steps merge into the pavement it’s a trip/fall hazard as no warning it’s a step/drop. You have to look at the ground either side of the steps as no railing to mark drop area.”

Meanwhile, Angela Harrison said: “Fountain pretty! Steps dangerous for the elderly and disabled, as are the cobbles! What about when it freezes! Not thought this through properly!”

The Ipswich Society have noticed the issue and have raised it on their Facebook page, explaining that a council snagging team are working on that and any other immediate issues which crop up.

They posted: “The narrowing of the step near the old Post Office is now being addressed after several people fell over the edge.”

Debbie Turner reacted to this saying: “Common sense when planning this was all that was needed. No, we have had to wait until people are injured to rectify it. Unbelievable.”

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “As in any major project we have been on site following its completion to look at how the space is being used and to see if there are any minor alterations that need addressing.

“We looked at the narrowing step which is preceded by tactile paving and have put a temporary barrier there pending a more permanent railing solution.”

Others have been more enthusiastic about the opening, Kath Chmiel said: “Went past last night....it’s stunning! Town needed this upgrade. Lights on steps are lovely and there were even some kids playing with the fountains. Loads of seating and people were actually hanging around and enjoying it. I can see the steps being full of families in the summer sitting there enjoying it.”

Elvira Caiels added: “I love it! It’s better than it used to be and for me I will enjoy every moment of it when I go shopping as I live in Ipswich I am proud of it.

“Christmas tree still to come I am sure most of the shoppers with their children will enjoy. Just appreciate what you got, some people are not lucky enough to have it.”

The Cornhill was opened on Friday following a £3.6m refurbishment project. Its key attraction is a water feature with lights which has brought a new look to the heart of Ipswich town centre.