Which vacant shops are still sitting empty in Woodbridge?

The rising number of shops and industrial buildings sitting vacant on our high streets is a worrying sign for many of us but as we look ahead to the new year there is hope that several key sites in Woodbridge could soon be developed.

Below is a list of retail and commercial properties currently on the market in the Woodbridge area.

1) Unit 2 in Deben Wharf - this is part of the Whisstocks site which has been recently rejuvenated to create new retail and residential space on the waterfront.

The property is advertised as a retail unit nestled between Suffolk Cottage Holidays and Coffee Link and is available on flexible lease terms. It has planning permission for retail or food use and comes with assistance from the landlord to help fit out the unit. Rent is at a cost of £1,375 per calender month (pcm). The property is being advertised through Fenn Wright Estate Agents in Ipswich on 01473 232701.

2) Office unit, Cumberland Street - A very short walk from the Thoroughfare, Cumberland Street has a retail or office space to lease at a price of £7,000 pcm with a £1,000 deposit. Described as a rare opportunity due to it's sought after location, the former BIBA insurance office comes with a self repairing lease meaning any restoration jobs will have to be completed by the tenant but this is considered a small price to pay due to the reasonable rent rates. The property is on the market with Nicholas Estates in Felixstowe on 01394 282 828.

3) Office or retail space in Thoroughfare - Formerly MG Whitby & Company Accountants, there is another opportunity available in the very popular Thoroughfare location to own premises for a retail or office venture at a price of £375,000 with no VAT. Over three storeys with four ground-floor rooms, three first-floor rooms and with a basement included, it could also be converted into a residential property as there is the addition of a courtyard garden, kitchen and attic room with a rear entrance off the Thoroughfare. This location is for sale through Penn Commercial in Ipswich on 01473 211933.

4) Unit 3A in Deben Wharf - Another Whisstocks property on the market is this purpose built unit within the new development with front and rear access at a guide price of £303,000, or available to let on a new lease at £20,320 pcm. The premises comes unfurnished and with a service charge of £878 but again, with such a valued position by the riverside, this is considered a prime position with the town. Contact Penn Commercial in Ipswich on 01473 211933.

5) Toy Town in Church Street - thus has been a part of Woodbridge culture for 40 years and has served generation after generation with their high quality children's products and leading toy brands. The business is now for sale on a leasehold basis for £12,500 pcm. This is a well established and much-loved shop within the community with huge scope for growth. The shop is listed with Intelligent Business Transfer in Leeds on 0113 482 9675.

6) McColls in Hollesley - This is a very popular convenience store and Post Office situated on the main street within the village and is considered invaluable to residents, boasting a steady stream of customers day and night. The business is now up for sale at a price of £490,000 and comes with staff accommodation to the rear, customer parking to the front and an ATM machine attached to the building. The property is let for 16.5 years with no breaks to Martin McColl Limited. For more details, contact Savoy Stewart in London on 020 8115 5245.

As we hurtle towards another New Year, let's hope that 2020 will be the year that sees some of these empty spaces filled to encourage local trade and keep our high streets thriving for the next generation.