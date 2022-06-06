'Ghost story with a twist' – Bury St Edmunds short film to start production

L-R: Edward Spreull, Lucy Andia and Frederick Shelbourne have been inspired to create a 'ghost story with a twist' set in Great Ashfield House near Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Shelbourne Films

Filming for a ghostly short film near Bury St Edmunds is set to begin after more than 2,000 hopefuls submit taped auditions.

The Lost Palace will be filmed at Great Ashfield House, in Great Ashfield, later this month. The film centres around Kate, a real-life woman who was stationed in Suffolk as a Land Girl during the Second World War.

Great Ashfield House was home to a Mrs Hollond and her two daughters, and Kate visited to record how they were contributing to the war effort.

The history of the house has been carefully preserved, said writer and producer Lucy Andia. - Credit: Edward Spreull

Lucy said that the film will offer a twist on the classic ghost story, as the protagonist Kate gradually realises that she is in fact a ghost. - Credit: Edward Spreull

While the house was formerly a fashionable hub for literary society, the family had slowly withdrawn from the world after the death of Mr Hollond.

Decades on, the house was the family home of Edward Spreull, creative producer of Shelbourne Films, who grew up surrounded by objects the Hollonds left behind.

It was the discovery of one of Kate’s letters that provided the inspiration for this film.

“The letter is dated 1943, and is such a treat for us to have,” explained scriptwriter and producer, Lucy Andia.

“Kate described the house as a ‘lost palace,’ so the idea is that Great Ashfield House becomes this timeless entity where the three ladies are from, which actually fits the true story.

“These were real women, and they did almost live outside time. They weren’t connected with the outside world, and were living in clothes that were dated 50 years before.”

Lucy Andia is the writer and producer of The Lost Palace. - Credit: Frederick Shelbourne

Edward Spreull is the Creative Producer of The Lost Palace. - Credit: Frederick Shelbourne

Frederick Shelbourne is the director of The Lost Palace. - Credit: Edward Spreull

While the story is based on real people, Lucy and the rest of the team have allowed their imaginations to run wild.

“It's a ghost story with a twist. We liked the idea of a ghost who doesn’t know she’s dead," said Lucy.

“It’s the journey of the ghost realising that she is actually dead.”

Land Girl Kate was stationed in Suffolk during WW2, and was deeply affected by a visit she made to Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Edward Spreull

Great Ashfield House has provided a treasure trove of inspiration. Pictured: Edward Spreull and Lucy Andia - Credit: Shelbourne Films Ltd

Lucy, along with fellow producer Edward, director Frederick Shelbourne and cinematographer Estefania Carpio are excited to begin work.

“We’ve had over 2,000 applicants for the four roles, which we were not expecting,” said Lucy. “We’ll be finalising casting this week.

“Because our Crowdfunder is still underway, we don’t know how much money we’ll have.

“It's still a work in progress, but at the same time, it’s happening very quickly.”

Filming for the Lost Palace is due to begin on June 25.

To donate to the Crowdfunder, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/lost-palace