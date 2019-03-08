Shotgun stolen after burglars break into Suffolk home

A shotgun was stolen from a gun cabinet by burglars following a break-in at a home in west Suffolk.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at a property in Freckenham, near Mildenhall.

The burglars are believed to have got into the North Street home between 11.30am and 3.15pm on Thursday, August 22 by jemmying the front door.

An untidy search of the bedroom was made and the thieves also gained access to a safe by force.

A gun cabinet was also broken into and a shotgun taken, and items of jewellery and notes were also stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/50439/19.

Information can also be reported online here.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online here.