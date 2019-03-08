Partly Cloudy

Graduation day at nursery as it sweeps the board with 'Outstanding' ratings

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 July 2019

Children throw their hats in the hair as they graduate from nursery, ready for primary school in September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It's top marks for one nursery in Shotley after an Ofsted report came back as 'Outstanding' in every category.

Children and staff at Kidzone celebrate their 'Outstanding' Ofsted report, led by manager Theresa Butcher Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kidzone, in Main Road in the village of Shotley, was inspected by Ofsted on June 21 - and the report published on July 15 showed not only had it imporved on it's 'Good' rating, it now had an 'Outstanding' level of teaching, welfare, management and the outcomes their children achieve.

In the Ofsted report, inspector Amy Quinton said: "Members of the exceptional management team are extremely dedicated.

"Parents remark that 'staff are always there to listen and support' and the setting is perceived as 'more of a community than a nursery'."

There was high praise for the nursery for using the assets in the community to teach their children about the wider world.

Shotley's Kidzone was awarded an 'Outstanding' rating in its latest Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Children learn about lambing in the spring at the nearby farm.

"They enjoy strawberries for snack from the nearby allotments and go on bus trips to a local care home for singing and stories with the residents.

You may also want to watch:

"The outdoor environment is fantastically well equipped to aid children with a range of natural experiences.

Children at Kidzone nursery in Shotley had a graduation ceremony on a bright and sunny day in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"When finding insects, children are curious and eager to touch and hold them. They show respect and take great care not to hurt them."

Kidzone manager Theresa Butcher, who has worked at the nursery for 23 years, said she was delighted to see the hard work she and her team recognised.

"We are always doing our best for the children at the Kidzone, so I think it's easy for me to take for granted the work we do.

"Seeing it written in the report is an amazing feeling, I'm really chuffed the nursery has the 'Outstanding' rating and I want to thank my team for getting that.

A child adjusts her hat ready for her big moment at nursery graduation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We are really part of the community in Shotley, we all work together and that connection with parents keeps everyone informed and I think it's what makes us so great."

Celebrating their hard work on the last day of their school year, Ms Butcher and her team hosted a 'graduation' for the children that will be starting primary school in September, complete with mortarboards and gowns.

"In the time I've been here we've grown from three members of staff to 12.

"I was just a volunteer at the nursery which was open three mornings a week, I'm so proud of what it's turned into and I want to thank the whole team here for their hard work."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

'I think he would like to go' - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

