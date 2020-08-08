Wreckage spotted in low tide at Shotley Pier

Sally Chicken took this picture of the wreckage of a boat against Shotley Pier SALLY CHICKEN

The tide reveals many things - on this occasion this wreck at Shotley Pier.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers raising money for the restoration of the historic railway pier spotted this fiberglass boat this morning at low tide.

MORE: Shotley Pier revamp finally underway after lockdown halted plans

Sally Chicken, one of the volunteers who took this photograph, said: “We were setting up our food truck called Pierside Snacks - we serve bacon butties to anyone who wants breakfast down there - and I thought ‘that’s odd, there’s something sticking out from under the pier’.”

You may also want to watch:

She believes the boat, whose name wasn’t visible, had previously been stuck in mud at Erwarton marshes and perhaps some kids got it afloat.

She said her group, the Shotley Heritage Charitable Community Benefit Society Ltd, have permission from the Harwich Haven Authority to dispose of the vessel.

“We cannot leave it there. It will damage the pier as the tide goes up and down,” she said.

Sales from the snack truck go towards funding the restoration work at the 122-year-old Shotley Railway Pier.

The first stage of renovations are nearly complete before work moves onto the railings.