E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Picture show digger left stuck in the mud near Shotley pier

PUBLISHED: 11:48 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 17 July 2020

The digger stuck in the mud in Shotley Picture: SAMANTHA BATEMAN

The digger stuck in the mud in Shotley Picture: SAMANTHA BATEMAN

Archant

Crowds watched on in Shotley after a digger got into difficulty near the pier.

A digger had to be helped out of the mud in Shotley Picture: SAMANTHA BATEMANA digger had to be helped out of the mud in Shotley Picture: SAMANTHA BATEMAN

According to onlookers the digger was working at the pier in the village when it was allegedly driven to the water to wash off mud in the river.

Unfortunately the digger soon became stuck and required rescue from a JCB which was also being used on the site.

You may also want to watch:

Witnesses said that the JCB then ran out of fuel and once re-fuelled would not start.

Onlookers watched as the digger tried to get out of the mud Picture: SAMANTHA BATEMANOnlookers watched as the digger tried to get out of the mud Picture: SAMANTHA BATEMAN

A tractor then arrived at the scene and tried to drag the digger out but it more mud ended up being pushed in front of it as the tide came in.

By this point a number of people had gathered near the water to watch the events unfolding near the pier.

They said that the digger was left in the water until the tide had subsided.

Both the tractor and JCB were removed from the beach.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Face of company’ betrayed boss with £8k butter scam

Stuart Clarke fraudulently sold stocks of butter belonging to his company at knockdown prices Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Views sought as resort prepares to extend town centre shopping street closure

Barriers prevent traffic entering Hamilton Road at Cobbold Road to protect shoppers Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals football crowds could return in October with ‘pilot’ events planned

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed football fans could return to stadiums by October. Picture: PA

Ipswich girl, 7, escapes school to visit grandmother a mile away

Mkenna, who escaped Murrayfield Primary School to visit her grandmother's house one mile away Picture: KELSEY WATLING

Used electric car batteries used to create campus energy store

An artist's impression of The Hold at the University of Suffolk campus in Ipswich Picture: PRS ARCHITECTS