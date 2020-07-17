Picture show digger left stuck in the mud near Shotley pier
PUBLISHED: 11:48 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 17 July 2020
Crowds watched on in Shotley after a digger got into difficulty near the pier.
According to onlookers the digger was working at the pier in the village when it was allegedly driven to the water to wash off mud in the river.
Unfortunately the digger soon became stuck and required rescue from a JCB which was also being used on the site.
Witnesses said that the JCB then ran out of fuel and once re-fuelled would not start.
A tractor then arrived at the scene and tried to drag the digger out but it more mud ended up being pushed in front of it as the tide came in.
By this point a number of people had gathered near the water to watch the events unfolding near the pier.
They said that the digger was left in the water until the tide had subsided.
Both the tractor and JCB were removed from the beach.
