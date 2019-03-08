Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bid to overturn rejected seaside pier revival plan fails

PUBLISHED: 08:35 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 13 June 2019

Shotley Pier before work began to remove the asbestos found in the buildings in 2019 Picture: TONY LAWFORD-RANDALL

Shotley Pier before work began to remove the asbestos found in the buildings in 2019 Picture: TONY LAWFORD-RANDALL

Archant

The revival a historic seaside pier has been dealt a huge blow after a bid to overturn a rejected planning application failed.

Shotley Pier, Suffolk. A planning application appeal has failed and shareholders nust go back to the drawing board Picture: RACHEL EDGEShotley Pier, Suffolk. A planning application appeal has failed and shareholders nust go back to the drawing board Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Shotley Pier, in Queen Victoria Drive, Shotley, was bought by a community group in February 2018 with the hope it could be turned into a tourist destination once again.

But plans to add an 80-seat cafe and large workshop were rejected by Babergh District Council in August.

Now an appeal launched by campaigners against the decision has also failed, with a planning inspector's report stating that: "No matters, including benefits of the development and the scope of possible planning conditions, have been found to outweigh the identified harm."

Inspector Robert Fallon also found the size of the plans "would erode the open outlook currently enjoyed" from land.

Shotley Pier requires millions of pounds for its regeneration, including making the supporting piles safe to walk over Picture: RACHEL EDGEShotley Pier requires millions of pounds for its regeneration, including making the supporting piles safe to walk over Picture: RACHEL EDGE

However one of the directors of the pier group, Sally Chicken, said: "While we are disappointed with the result, as you know we have drawn up our revised plans and will be submitting them soon.

You may also want to watch:

"Our top priorities are free entry to the pier and shelter, so the pier can be used all year round."

She added: "I was most surprised about the concerns about the scale of the pier's plans when there is a three-storey housing development metres away from the pier.

Board members of Save Shotley Pier group are now working on a new plannign application for Babergh District Council Picture: RACHEL EDGEBoard members of Save Shotley Pier group are now working on a new plannign application for Babergh District Council Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We are preparing a new application, we will be listening to everyone at our meetings and coffee mornings and we'll take those views on board."

A petition by opponents of the plans, called Protect Our Pier (POP), gathered hundreds of signatures in 2018 and was supported by some nearby businesses, which were concerned the pier could absorb trade and obscure the views.

Babergh district councillor and POP member Derek Davis said: "This decision is no surprise and I feel the inspector has made some very clear and concise points, showing he agrees with a lot of the points and arguments made by many Shotley residents.

"No doubt if any fresh application is made then it will be looked upon by me and the planning committee as a new plan and dealt with on its own merits, and residents will have their say."

Directors of the pier group will be at St Mary's Church on June 15 for the Peninsula, Land and Sea art exhibition.

Members have invited shareholders and the public to discuss the pier.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matthew Hancock still in the running for new Prime Minister

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock is still in the running to become the next Prime Minister: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bus carrying school children catches fire

A bus with more than 50 children on board set fire near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Another weekend of rail disruption in East Anglia as track work continues

Westerfield level crossing is one of the rebuilding projects that is forcing Network Rail to close some lines this weekend, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Teenage motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with forklift truck

The collision happened in Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘No place to call home’ – Massive rise in homelessness applications leaves councils reliant on B&Bs

Kylie Goodyear and her family chose to live in a caravan rather than the council's B&B emergency accommodation Picture: ANDREW HIRST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists