Primary school closed for deep clean due to suspected coronavirus case

A primary school in Suffolk has closed for a deep clean after a student developed coronavirus symptoms.

Shotley Community Primary School has been closed today (Monday, March 16) as a precaution after one of its pupils developed symptoms of the virus, known as COVID-19.

It is understood the closure is connected to a local nursery, which also closed due to a suspected case.

Shotley Kidzone, in Main Road, posted on Facebook to say it is now closed in order to undergo a deep clean of the premises due to a 'probable' case of coronavirus.

However, an official from Asset Education, the academy chain behind the primary school, said that case cannot be confirmed as the child has not been tested.

The official said the school 'thought it best' to carry out a deep clean and is due to open tomorrow, following a deep clean.

Shotley Kidzone is also due to reopen on Tuesday.

Official figures currently suggest there are three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk. However as many people have not been tested, it is believed there are likely to be many more.

So far, three patients are officially known to have the virus in Suffolk while one patient has tested positive in Norfolk.

Nationally, 35 people are known to have died from the disease - 14 of those deaths were confirmed yesterday.

