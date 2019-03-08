E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rescue services called after man spotted in the water off Shotley

PUBLISHED: 20:33 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:33 11 August 2019

Emergency services were called to Shotley Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Emergency services were called to help after a man got into difficulties in the water off Shotley this afternoon.

Coastguards, an RNLI lifeboat, police and paramedics were summoned to the scene after worried residents alerted the authorities about the man, who was said by some witnesses to be fully clothed.

The incident happened at about 3pm.

Daniel Sime, Harwich RNLI press officer, said the inshore lifeboat had been launched to an incident west of Shotley Pier involving one person.

The lifeboat attended for about 45 minutes.

It is understood the man got himself safely back to shore

Holbrook Volunteer Coastguards were also called to the scene to help.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said police officers also attended to assist but the man was being cared for by an ambulance crew.

