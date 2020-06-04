E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Popular postmaster thanks hundreds of customers with special delivery

PUBLISHED: 18:04 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 04 June 2020

Manish Patel became postmaster for Shotley after his father retired in 2007. His father had served the village since 1995 Picture: POST OFFICE

Manish Patel became postmaster for Shotley after his father retired in 2007. His father had served the village since 1995 Picture: POST OFFICE

Archant

A Suffolk village postmaster has marked 25 years of his family serving their community with a box of sweets delivered to hundreds of his loyal customers.

All of the homes in Shotley that received a box of sweets from the Patels also got a heartfelt note Picture: POST OFFICEAll of the homes in Shotley that received a box of sweets from the Patels also got a heartfelt note Picture: POST OFFICE

Manish Patel moved to Shotley in 1995 with his mother Kokila and father Chandrakant, as his father had become postmaster in the local shop and Post Office, Shotley Stores.

Mr Patel took over the family business in 2007 when his father stepped down and has been a staple of village life, organising annual charity fundraisers, ever since.

The postmaster, his wife Trupti and mother, who still helps out, had hoped to mark the 25th anniversary with a special event but, due to the coronavirus, has opted for a beautiful and personal gift box of Diwali sweets, delivered to all 1,100 homes in Shotley and Shotley Gate.

With the gift came an impassioned note from the family. It says: “The last three months have been difficult and trying times for all of us.

Shotley's postmaster, Manish Patel, with his wife Trupti and mother Kokila stand with Babergh District councillor Derek Davis.Tthe four delivered hundreds of boxes of sweets across the Suffolk village Picture: POST OFFICEShotley's postmaster, Manish Patel, with his wife Trupti and mother Kokila stand with Babergh District councillor Derek Davis.Tthe four delivered hundreds of boxes of sweets across the Suffolk village Picture: POST OFFICE

“During this time as your Postmaster, it has been humbling to see how all of you have risen to the challenges posed with good humour, kindness, patience and a quiet determination not to be beaten.

You may also want to watch:

“The way our young selflessly volunteer to help the elderly and vulnerable keep out of harm’s way and neighbours care for each other has filled me with enormous hope and confidence for the future.

“My family is proud to be a part of this wonderful community and it has been our pleasure and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve you for 25 years.

“We have enclosed a small gift not only to celebrate this important milestone for my family but also as a celebration (and reminder) of the fact that all of us, in our own small way are a precious part of a truly extraordinary community and that better days are ahead of us.

“God bless you and keep you and your family safe. Thank you Manish, Trupti and Mrs Patel (senior).”

Babergh district councillor Derek Davis, who helped Mr and Mrs Patel deliver the sweets, said: “We are very lucky to have Manish and Trupti running our shop and Post Office and their staff are great too.

“They are constantly benevolent – doing kind things for the community every Christmas and Easter.

“During the pandemic they have also organised deliveries for customers who could not get out. They are a fantastic couple.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

High street closed after fire crews called to rooftop

Colchester High Street is currently closed while fire crews deal with a small fire Picture: ESSEX POLICE IN COLCHESTER

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Goodwill gesture or safety hazard? Rainbow-painted bridge to be restored to original colour

The Shingle Street bridge was painted in various colours Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLESLEY PC

Money worries leave more parents turning to ‘baby bank’ for food

Klaire says many parents are struggling to feed their babies as baby food is scarce in supermarkets at the moment and people rarely donate it. Picture: SUFFOLK BABY BANK

Review: Casa, Bury St Edmunds - ‘Sensational food, a superb alternative to the usual takeway fare’

Mark and Liz's tapas dishes from Casa - cracking food all round!
Drive 24