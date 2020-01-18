E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Should children in Suffolk be allowed to head footballs?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 January 2020

Scotland is expected to ban children from practicing headers - but should Suffolk learn lessons from the FIELD report? Picture: HIGHWAYSTARZ-PHOTOGRAPHY/GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO

Scotland is expected to ban children from practicing headers - but should Suffolk learn lessons from the FIELD report? Picture: HIGHWAYSTARZ-PHOTOGRAPHY/GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO

Highwaystarz-Photography

Earlier this week it was revealed the Scottish FA are expected to ban children from heading footballs - but should Suffolk follow suit?

The news came following the publishing of the FIELD report, which included research taken by Dr William Stewart and colleagues at the University of Glasgow and the Hampden Sports Clinic.

The report found former professional players were three-and-a-half times more likely to suffer from neurodegenerative diseases than their counterparts, with an increased risk of dementia.

Richard Neal, CEO and safeguarding lead at Suffolk FA, did not endorse the ban - but said coaches in Suffolk should re-familiarize themselves with concussion guidelines.

Mr Neal added: "The current and future safety and well-being of players is of paramount concern.

Suffolk FA CEO Richard Neal said the safety and wellbeing of players is paramount Picture: NICK GARNHAMSuffolk FA CEO Richard Neal said the safety and wellbeing of players is paramount Picture: NICK GARNHAM

"The Medical & Football Advisory Group also concluded that more research is needed into why players had been affected, but that there is not enough evidence at this stage to make other changes to the way the modern-day game is played."

Speaking previously, Ipswich Town legend Ray Crawford labelled such a move for adults as "ridiculous", arguing it is an integral part of the game.

A similar ban has also been in place in the USA since 2015, although Scotland would be the first place in Europe to implement such a policy.

Peter McCabe, chief executive of Headway, said there "seems to be" merits to such a move.

Mr McCabe added: "It is understandable that coaches and parents are looking for clarification on this issue. It is therefore vital that more research is conducted to fully understand what risks, if any, are linked to heading lightweight modern footballs.

"There are questions about the age limit and speculation suggests this will be 12 years. This infers that a child of 13 years is safe to head the ball. How do we know this to be the case?

"The difficulty we face, in the absence of meaningful research relating to the modern game, is where we draw the line in terms of acceptable risk versus the rewards we know healthy exercise can bring."

What are your thoughts on the proposed ban? Should Suffolk follow suit? Answer in our poll above or email your thoughts to us.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mum of two victim of stabbing named by friends as Clare Nash

Police vehicles in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, after a woman was fatally stabbed Picture: ARCHANT

Dog owner in court after ‘out-of-control’ Alsatian bit and injured farmer

Both airmen appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man accused of possessing extreme pornography and indecent images of children

Paul Etheridge appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Person dies on outskirts of Ipswich after apparent medical episode

Woodbridge Road East in Ipswich was closed while emergency services dealt with a sudden death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Murder accused is due in court today

Suffolk police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists