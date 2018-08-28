Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘A fleck of snow among the showers’ – region braces for cold snap

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:30 19 November 2018

Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week Picture: ALLISON MORDECAI .

Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week Picture: ALLISON MORDECAI .

It is set to be a “messy week” in our region – with high winds and scattered showers making for a tumultuous forecast as the days draw in.

Chris Bell, forecaster from Weatherquest, said it was “a good week to be working indoors” as gusts of up to 45mph look set to sweep the coast – making an already chilly region feel even colder.

After a weekend of fairly mild conditions and pleasant sunshine, temperatures are set to dip by up to two or three degrees while cloud and scattered showers chase away the bright spells.

The mercury is likely to reach just nine degrees on Monday, while temperatures will dip even further towards Tuesday night – with the potential for a fleck of snow among the showers.

However Mr Bell said this was likely to go unnoticed by most, with any traces of a white flurry quickly washed away by the rain.

“We certainly are going to go through a bit of a colder spell,” he said. “Every day this week there is the potential for a few showers around the county. It is going to feel chilly.”

He added that a “white flurry is not completely out of the question,” but this was “nothing that would cause any issues”.

A “keen easterly wind” will also bring down the temperatures – with gusts reaching 40 to 45mph towards the coast – but Mr Bell stressed this did not indicate a return of the Beast from the East.

“You really wouldn’t see that happen in the early winter,” he said. “It gets very cold over the continent of Europe as the winter progresses and if you get an easterly wind in January, February or March it is going to have a lot more bite to it than it would this time of year.”

With plenty more wind and rain on the cards for Suffolk and north Essex, Mr Bell recommended wrapping up warm – or staying cosy inside.

“It is a good time to be working indoors for sure,” he said.

Topic Tags:

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

07:00 Mariam Ghaemi
Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

A Suffolk mum said she had to leave the Suffolk village where her family had laid down roots as they were priced out of the property market - a story that is repeated in rural communities across the county.

‘A fleck of snow among the showers’ – region braces for cold snap

41 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week Picture: ALLISON MORDECAI .

It is set to be a “messy week” in our region – with high winds and scattered showers making for a tumultuous forecast as the days draw in.

Teaching teenagers ‘thinking skills’ will stop them falling into drug gangs, says crime commissioner

58 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Tim Passmore, police and crime comissioner for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teaching young people new “thinking skills” will make a “critical difference” to teenagers involved in gangs and violence, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.

New report on Essex’s top 100 leading companies reveals Brexit hasn’t hampered growth yet

07:00 Jessica Hill
Colchester High Street in Essex. Picture: Jessica Hill

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 17% in the last year.

Mounting opposition against bid for substation at beauty spot

05:30 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the Broom Covert AONB site Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Energy bosses are facing growing pressure to rethink plans for a substation in a Suffolk beauty spot – after the site’s owner raised a “technical objection” to its use.

‘It’s a godsend’ - Suffolk charity praised in Government report on tackling loneliness

05:30 Andrew Hirst
Ann Osborn and founder Sally Fogden of the Rural Coffee Caravan charity Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Suffolk charity combatting rural isolation has been praised in a Government report on how to tackle loneliness.

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Yesterday, 23:00 Andrew Hirst
Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Police have warned of the dangers of drug use after finding empty canisters of laughing gas by a Suffolk village hall.

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Mounting opposition against bid for substation at beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the Broom Covert AONB site Picture: PETER CHADWICK

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24