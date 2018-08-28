‘A fleck of snow among the showers’ – region braces for cold snap

Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week Picture: ALLISON MORDECAI .

It is set to be a “messy week” in our region – with high winds and scattered showers making for a tumultuous forecast as the days draw in.

Chris Bell, forecaster from Weatherquest, said it was “a good week to be working indoors” as gusts of up to 45mph look set to sweep the coast – making an already chilly region feel even colder.

After a weekend of fairly mild conditions and pleasant sunshine, temperatures are set to dip by up to two or three degrees while cloud and scattered showers chase away the bright spells.

The mercury is likely to reach just nine degrees on Monday, while temperatures will dip even further towards Tuesday night – with the potential for a fleck of snow among the showers.

However Mr Bell said this was likely to go unnoticed by most, with any traces of a white flurry quickly washed away by the rain.

“We certainly are going to go through a bit of a colder spell,” he said. “Every day this week there is the potential for a few showers around the county. It is going to feel chilly.”

He added that a “white flurry is not completely out of the question,” but this was “nothing that would cause any issues”.

A “keen easterly wind” will also bring down the temperatures – with gusts reaching 40 to 45mph towards the coast – but Mr Bell stressed this did not indicate a return of the Beast from the East.

“You really wouldn’t see that happen in the early winter,” he said. “It gets very cold over the continent of Europe as the winter progresses and if you get an easterly wind in January, February or March it is going to have a lot more bite to it than it would this time of year.”

With plenty more wind and rain on the cards for Suffolk and north Essex, Mr Bell recommended wrapping up warm – or staying cosy inside.

“It is a good time to be working indoors for sure,” he said.