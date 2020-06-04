E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Expect further rain today as June gets off to damp start

PUBLISHED: 08:01 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:01 04 June 2020

East Anglia's driest May on record has given way to showers so far in June PICTURE: Sarach Lucy Brown

Rain is forecast again today as the weather remains unsettled following the region’s driest ever May.

Light rain this morning will give way to heavier showers in the afternoon.

The showers are then expected to continue into Friday.

The maximum temperature for the next few days will be 15-17C.

A spokesman for East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said: “Generally there will be a little bit of light rain around early this morning. Then showers will continue from the afternoon into Friday.”

Wednesday saw a marked change in the weather, from the sunniest and driest May on record to a damp start to June.

Met Office data revealed East Anglia received only 9% of its average rainfall for May, with the final total less than half of the previous low of 9.6mm recorded in 1989.

Last month was also the sunniest May on record, with 314.6 hours of sunshine - an average of more than 10 hours a day.

