News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

See inside former nuclear bunker converted into homes

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM June 3, 2021   
A former nuclear bunker in Mistley, has been converted into three luxurious apartments 

A former nuclear bunker in Mistley has been converted into three luxurious apartments - Credit: Inscope Imaging / Savills

It was originally built to protect people from the doom of a third world war - but now, you could live at the site of a former nuclear bunker in Mistley, which has been converted into new homes.

The bunker, originally designed as a safe haven for government officials in the event of a nuclear strike, was built in 1951.

After the end of the Cold War, the Shurblands Road site was converted into a museum.

However, after the museum closed in 2002, it has spent years being derelict and unused.

Developer BuildVantage has now restored and converted the property into three plush duplex apartments. There are also 28 new homes at the site, with prices starting from £550,000. 

You may also want to watch:

The properties at the former bunker are arranged over two floors, with an evident throwback to the site's past - as each home has heavy blast doors made from military grade tank steel.

It is also protected by 600mm thick reinforced concrete walls. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club
  2. 2 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
  3. 3 Revealed: Readers' favourite fish and chip takeaways in Suffolk
  1. 4 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  2. 5 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview
  3. 6 Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward
  4. 7 Dentist reveals why Suffolk residents can't get NHS appointments
  5. 8 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
  6. 9 Elderly woman taken to hospital after car crashes into garden wall
  7. 10 5 Suffolk stars who have featured in Holby City as BBC axes show

One of the three properties still features the original ventilation system housed behind a glass wall, while each apartment also come with its own off-road parking and enclosed garden. 

Inside one of the three apartments up for sale in the former nuclear bunker in Mistley

Inside one of the three apartments up for sale in the former nuclear bunker in Mistley - Credit: Inscope Imaging / Savills

Property agent Max Turner, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “Effortlessly stylish, the developers have found the perfect balance of combining modern day luxury with restored original features to create an extraordinary transformation.

The unique development connects both past and present in a landmark building

The unique development connects both past and present in a landmark building - Credit: Inscope Imaging / Savills

“It’s a truly unique development – connecting the past and present in a landmark building that’s part of the area’s heritage and which will of course make a great talking point when friends and family visit.

The three apartments being sold by Savills are part of BuildVantage's wider development to convert the whole bunker

The three apartments being sold by Savills are part of BuildVantage's wider development to convert the whole bunker - Credit: Inscope Imaging / Savills

“We’ve already received a lot of very positive feedback and people are obviously interested in the bunker’s history, but it also ticks a lot of the boxes that buyers are continuing to look for – tucked away on the edge of the village with plenty of access to outdoor space, yet within a short distance of shops, restaurants and the nearby station.”

All three apartments are centred around a communal atrium with plenty of natural light

All three apartments are centred around a communal atrium with plenty of natural light - Credit: Inscope Imaging / Savills

All three homes are centred around a communal atrium, with plenty of natural light. 

Manningtree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
ashton

Football

'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Brian Pinner has had to give up his ITFC season ticket after 50 years due to his health. He has alot

Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus