See inside former nuclear bunker converted into homes
- Credit: Inscope Imaging / Savills
It was originally built to protect people from the doom of a third world war - but now, you could live at the site of a former nuclear bunker in Mistley, which has been converted into new homes.
The bunker, originally designed as a safe haven for government officials in the event of a nuclear strike, was built in 1951.
After the end of the Cold War, the Shurblands Road site was converted into a museum.
However, after the museum closed in 2002, it has spent years being derelict and unused.
Developer BuildVantage has now restored and converted the property into three plush duplex apartments. There are also 28 new homes at the site, with prices starting from £550,000.
The properties at the former bunker are arranged over two floors, with an evident throwback to the site's past - as each home has heavy blast doors made from military grade tank steel.
It is also protected by 600mm thick reinforced concrete walls.
One of the three properties still features the original ventilation system housed behind a glass wall, while each apartment also come with its own off-road parking and enclosed garden.
Property agent Max Turner, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “Effortlessly stylish, the developers have found the perfect balance of combining modern day luxury with restored original features to create an extraordinary transformation.
“It’s a truly unique development – connecting the past and present in a landmark building that’s part of the area’s heritage and which will of course make a great talking point when friends and family visit.
“We’ve already received a lot of very positive feedback and people are obviously interested in the bunker’s history, but it also ticks a lot of the boxes that buyers are continuing to look for – tucked away on the edge of the village with plenty of access to outdoor space, yet within a short distance of shops, restaurants and the nearby station.”
All three homes are centred around a communal atrium, with plenty of natural light.