Three men arrested after cigarettes stolen from Co-Op

PUBLISHED: 14:43 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 04 April 2019

Cigarettes were taken from the Co-Op in Sible Hedingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cigarettes were taken from the Co-Op in Sible Hedingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Three Suffolk men have been arrested by police in Essex after cigarettes were stolen from a Co-Op store in Sible Hedingham.

Officers were called shortly before 4am on Thursday morning to reports that entry had been forced into the Store on Swan Street and that cigarettes had been stolen from within.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Acting upon information and working alongside colleagues from Suffolk Police, officers went to an address on Elm Close in Haverhill.”

A 39-year-old man from Haverhill, a 38-year-old man from Sudbury and a 43-year-old man from Haverhill were all arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.

