Jessica and Oliver raise cash for hedgehog hospital with litter pick

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:00 PM September 4, 2022
Jessica and Oliver's summer holiday litter pick

Siblings from Bury St Edmunds decided to put their summer holidays to good use by cleaning up their home town while raising money for a hedgehog hospital. - Credit: Lisa Skilton

A brother and sister from Bury St Edmunds put their summer holidays to good use by cleaning up the town to raise money for a hedgehog hospital.

Jessica, 7, and Oliver, 4, raised £50 for the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital with a sponsored litter pick.

Jessica's litter pick

Jessica, 7, and Oliver, 4, decided to a sponsored litter pick to raise £50 for the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital. - Credit: Lisa Skilton

They completed the clean-up operation in areas surrounding Moreton Hall and on Hardwick Heath by West Suffolk Hospital.

They also grew plants during the Covid-19 pandemic and sold them to raise more money for the hedgehogs.

Jessica and Oliver

The sibling duo bought the charity the cat and kitten food they desperately need and delivered it to the hospital in Newmarket themselves. - Credit: Lisa Skilton

The duo bought the charity the cat and kitten food and delivered it to the hospital in Newmarket themselves.

Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital is currently caring for 95 baby hedgehogs, or 'hoglets', and requires cat food for when they're ready to be weaned.

Jessica's litter pick poster

Jessica and Oliver were glad to put their summer holidays to good use to help the charity and clean up their home town. - Credit: Lisa Skilton

Jessica and Oliver say they were glad to put their summer holidays to good use to help the charity and clean up their home town.

Those wishing to support Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital can donate via their website or offer their time as a hospital volunteer, off-site foster carer, or help identify more hedgehog-friendly release sites.

Charity Fundraiser
Bury St Edmunds News

