Woman left with serious back injuries after crash

PUBLISHED: 12:14 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 13 November 2019

A woman has been left with serious injuries after a crash ion the A134 in Sicklesmere. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been left with severe back injuries following a serious road traffic collision near Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called shortly after 9:30am yesterday Tuesday, November 12 following reports of a two vehicle collision on the A134 in Sicklesmere near to Bury St Edmunds.

Two cars, a black Vauxhall Mokka and a blue Volkswagen Beetle, were involved in the collision. One woman sustained serious back injuries and a second woman received minor injuries.

Both were taken by ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in Sicklesmere.

Anybody travelling in the area at the relevant time and witnessed the collision or who saw the manner of driving immediately prior is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting CAD reference 69 of November 12.

Crimestoppers - Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

