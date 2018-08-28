Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Take the plunge for charity - Great East Swim set to return next year

PUBLISHED: 14:21 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:33 26 November 2018

All ages from eight upwards are welcome to take part in the Great East Swim. Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

All ages from eight upwards are welcome to take part in the Great East Swim. Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

Great Swim Series

Swimmers are getting on their marks, as the biggest open water-swimming event in Suffolk, the Great East Swim, is set to return next year.

Participants in last year's Great East Swim Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIESParticipants in last year's Great East Swim Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

Organisers have announced that the date for the next event, at Alton Water near Ipswich, is June 22. Around 2,000 people of all ages and abilities are expected to take the plunge at the major charity challenge, while thousands will also turn out to watch and support them.

All are welcome to don a wetsuit and take part – ranging from first timers to experienced open-water swimmers.

Alex Jackson, of the Great Swim Series, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Alton Water for the eleventh Great East Swim and we’re looking forward to welcoming the thousands of participants who will be taking on their own personal challenge in Suffolk.

“Over the years, the event has grown into a fantastic day of swimming for all ages and abilities, it’s always inspiring to see so many different people coming together to enjoy this brilliant day in the region’s summer sporting calendar.”

Swimmers at last year's Great East Swim at Alton Water Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIESSwimmers at last year's Great East Swim at Alton Water Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

Macmillan Cancer Support is once again the official charity partner for the event. Last year’s swim is estimated to have raised £12,000 for the charity.

Swimmers will also be raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice and environmental and educational charity the Green Light Trust, Suffolk County Council’s official charities for the event.

The event is now over 10 years old and will feature seven distances, across a packed day of swimming for all abilities.

The shortest distance is a family-friendly 250-metre swim for beginners and swimmers as young as eight, which is the equivalent of 10 lengths of a standard 25m pool and is ideal for families. All eight to 12-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

The longest distance is a challenging marathon 10k swim.

The Great East SwimRun will also return for the third year, with teams of two taking on a seamless journey across land and water.

Swimmers and spectators have been treated to glorious weather over the last two years, with beautiful sunshine and water reaching over 20 degrees.

The Great East Swim also includes an outreach programme, which is organised by Suffolk County Council to target physically inactive adults.

The programme offers 96 people who are not confidently engaged in physical activity with an opportunity to push themselves in a challenging environment.

People taking part in the program will be supported throughout their training, with the aim of completing the half-mile or one-mile distance.

Every year, participants and supporters also enjoy on-site entertainment across the day, as well as a farmers’ market from Suffolk Market Events.

Entries to the Great East Swim are open now, with charges varying depending on your chosen distance. For more information and to enter, visit the event website.

Topic Tags:

Ex-MP Sir Bob Russell urges LibDems to back May’s “final” Brexit deal

17 minutes ago Paul Geater
Sir Bob Russell is urging his former colleagues to back the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. Picture: Su Anderson

Former Colchester MP Sir Bob Russell has written to his former colleagues still in the House of Commons urging them to back the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal with the European Union.

Four held over drug offences in Stowmarket

34 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Five people were arrested in Stowmarket in total, four of them at one address in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four people were arrested in Stowmarket after police raided a house suspected of being used for dealing Class A drugs.

Take the plunge for charity - Great East Swim set to return next year

46 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
All ages from eight upwards are welcome to take part in the Great East Swim. Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

Swimmers are getting on their marks, as the biggest open water-swimming event in Suffolk, the Great East Swim, is set to return next year.

Have you seen Corisha Bailey?

14:02 Jake Foxford
Corisha Bailey, 34, went missing from Ipswich Hospital around 3.50pm on Sunday November 25 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing Ipswich woman.

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

12:43 Jake Foxford
Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A car has collided with a broken down vehicle on the A14 near Stowmarket just hours after a similar crash during Suffolk’s rush hour.

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

12:18 Jessica Hill
Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

A company which has been operating in Suffolk for more than 20 years is about to go into administration, in a town where another major employer has also been earmarked for closure.

When does the rain arrive this week?

11:46 Jake Foxford
High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s a turbulent week for the weather in Suffolk and Essex. Gusts, rain and chills are all on the way - but when will you need your coat?

Most read

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

New homes would cause ‘considerable harm’ to AONB, claims inspector

Homes planned for Aldeburgh's AONB would have caused 'considerable harm' to the beauty spot Picture: MIKE PAGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24