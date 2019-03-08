How you can get muddy in aid of the Air Ambulance

East Anglia's mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAA EEAS

A popular mud obstacle run in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance returns next year and tickets to take part are already on sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglia’s mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAA East Anglia’s mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAA

Only The Brave takes place at Thetford Forest and is celebrating its fifth birthday, at the same time the charity celebrates its 20th anniversary.

To mark the milestones, the event, which last year saw nearly 2,000 runners take part, will see new obstacles including the kit carry bag challenge, 24/7 clock climb and the rotor scramble, as well as a new route through Elveden estate.

The popular race is set to take place on Sunday, March 29, and provides a six and 10 mile course, with 20 to 35 obstacles, lots of mud, slides, straw bales and challenging hurdles.

The event raises funds for EAAA, which operates operates two helicopters covering East Anglia every day of the year.

East Anglia’s mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAA East Anglia’s mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAA

You may also want to watch:

In February the charity launched a new campaign to raise an additional £1m annually to help them become a 24/7 service.

The charity will be offering an early-bird rate until the November 30.

Spokesman Catrina Miller said: "This obstacle course is for everyone and hosts competitive runners sprinting for the time, people who want to have a fun team day out with their friends or work colleagues, people who want to set themselves a challenge to people who want to just take part in a fun event and raise money for EAAA."The early-bird rate provides several options ranging from £25 upwards.

Every entry will receive an OTB official t-shirt, a medal and a goody bag when they finish the course.

To book early bird tickets or find out more, visit the race website.

For more information on the work of East Anglian Air Ambulance, visit the website or call 03450 669 999.