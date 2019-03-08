E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How you can get muddy in aid of the Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 14:59 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 04 October 2019

East Anglia’s mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAA

East Anglia's mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAA

EEAS

A popular mud obstacle run in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance returns next year and tickets to take part are already on sale.

East Anglia’s mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAAEast Anglia’s mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAA

Only The Brave takes place at Thetford Forest and is celebrating its fifth birthday, at the same time the charity celebrates its 20th anniversary.

To mark the milestones, the event, which last year saw nearly 2,000 runners take part, will see new obstacles including the kit carry bag challenge, 24/7 clock climb and the rotor scramble, as well as a new route through Elveden estate.

The popular race is set to take place on Sunday, March 29, and provides a six and 10 mile course, with 20 to 35 obstacles, lots of mud, slides, straw bales and challenging hurdles.

The event raises funds for EAAA, which operates operates two helicopters covering East Anglia every day of the year.

East Anglia’s mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAAEast Anglia’s mud obstacle run Only The Brave is back in 2020 Picture: EEAA

You may also want to watch:

In February the charity launched a new campaign to raise an additional £1m annually to help them become a 24/7 service.

The charity will be offering an early-bird rate until the November 30.

Spokesman Catrina Miller said: "This obstacle course is for everyone and hosts competitive runners sprinting for the time, people who want to have a fun team day out with their friends or work colleagues, people who want to set themselves a challenge to people who want to just take part in a fun event and raise money for EAAA."The early-bird rate provides several options ranging from £25 upwards.

Every entry will receive an OTB official t-shirt, a medal and a goody bag when they finish the course.

To book early bird tickets or find out more, visit the race website.

For more information on the work of East Anglian Air Ambulance, visit the website or call 03450 669 999.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thetford murder: Members of the public battled to save victim’s life

Police tape in Thetford after man was pronounced dead on Brandon Road. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met Office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Sentence of hoax 999 caller adjourned

Joshua Harris made more than 3,000 999 calls to the police control room Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists