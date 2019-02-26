Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

How walking helped one woman in her breast cancer recovery

26 February, 2019 - 13:19
Julie Raz with Buster and her sister Cathy Pawsey-Ling and her dog Peter Picture: CRUK/MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Julie Raz with Buster and her sister Cathy Pawsey-Ling and her dog Peter Picture: CRUK/MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

MarkHewlettPhotography

Walking her dog played a vital role in how an Essex teacher recovered from breast cancer surgery.

Julie Raz with Buster and her sister Cathy Pawsey-Ling and her dog Peter Picture: CRUK/MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHYJulie Raz with Buster and her sister Cathy Pawsey-Ling and her dog Peter Picture: CRUK/MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Julie Raz, from Wickham St Paul, would go on long walks around Pebmarsh on the Suffolk/Essex border with her Jack Russell, Buster.

The 53-year-old was encouraged to get out and get walking by her sister, Cathy Pawsey-Ling, to help her stay positive and boost her energy levels.

Now, cancer survivor Julie is calling on dog walkers across Suffolk and Essex to join her in supporting Cancer Research UK’s Walk All Over Cancer campaign by getting sponsored to walk 10,000 steps every day in March.

She said: “Cathy wanted to make sure I kept active and encouraged me throughout my treatment. I’d go to Cathy’s house in Pebmarsh and we’d walk our dogs.

“Being outside in the fresh air helped clear my mind and I’m convinced staying active has played an important part in both my physical and mental health.” Sitting in a staff meeting 10 years ago, Julie felt a lump in her armpit.

“I kept looking down at a bruise on my arm that had been there for months and wondering why it hadn’t gone,” she added.

“The only reason I could think why the bruise wasn’t clearing quickly was because of my lymph nodes.

“So I felt under my left arm and felt a large lump, the size of a walnut.

Julie Raz's 13-year-old Jack Russell, Buster Picture: CRUK/MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHYJulie Raz's 13-year-old Jack Russell, Buster Picture: CRUK/MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Following tests at Colchester General Hospital, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a mastectomy in May 2008, followed by chemotherapy as the cancer had spread to most of her lymph nodes.

She said: “There were days when I couldn’t drag myself up to say good night to my three boys – Josh, Ben and Isaac.

“I had to listen to my body.

“But when I could, I walked a lot and started going to the gym.

Cathy Pawsey-Ling's dog Peter Picture: CRUK/MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHYCathy Pawsey-Ling's dog Peter Picture: CRUK/MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

“I overhauled my diet and ate more fruit and veg – and bought organic milk. I figured that being healthy might tip the scales in my favour.

“It was my way of getting my life back a bit and taking control.”

Last year, to celebrate 10 years of being cancer free, Julie ran her first half marathon.

As well as raising funds for vital research, taking part in Walk All Over Cancer can help with maintaining a healthy weight which can have an impact on the risk of 13 different types of cancer.

Danielle Glavin, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman for the East, said: “Hearing the positive impact that walking and exercise has had on Julie’s life is really heart-warming.

“By sharing her story and encouraging others to step up to walk 10,000 steps a day during March, Julie will also be helping us to raise vital money for our life saving research.

“We’d love to see lots of people sign up now and get ready to Walk All Over Cancer in March.

“Participants can take part on their own or with friends, family and colleagues.”

To sign up now, visit the website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Asthma is serious and can be deadly, says sufferer amid row over ‘unfair prescription charges’

Lucy Galligan had a life-threatening asthma attack in 2018. Her six-year-old daughter Rosie-Mae went and alerted neighbours who called an ambulance, which saved her life. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON

Pharma firm sheds UK jobs and moves part of operation to EU as Brexit looms

Sanofi's site at Haverhill Picture: RICHARD GROVES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists