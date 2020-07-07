E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Liverpool fan Sylvie kops a shirt signed by her heroes for champion fundraising

PUBLISHED: 11:41 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 07 July 2020

Liverpool fan Sylvie Smith with Nigel Canham, left, and Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Peter Thompson at the Moreton Hall poub. Picture: LESLEY CANHAM

Liverpool fan Sylvie Smith with Nigel Canham, left, and Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Peter Thompson at the Moreton Hall poub. Picture: LESLEY CANHAM

Lesley Canham

A Bury St Edmunds woman who has raised hundreds of pounds for cancer good causes after battling the diesase herself received a Premier League surprise from locals at the pub where she works.

Sylvie Smith in her signed Liverpool shirt, with Sarah-Anne McDevitt, left, Nigel Canham, Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Peter Thompson, and Jenny Pyne at the Moreton Hall pub. Picture: LESLEY CANHAMSylvie Smith in her signed Liverpool shirt, with Sarah-Anne McDevitt, left, Nigel Canham, Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Peter Thompson, and Jenny Pyne at the Moreton Hall pub. Picture: LESLEY CANHAM

Sylvie Smith was presented with a Liverpool shirt signed by the first team squad in the week they became League champions.

Her battle against breast cancer and subsequent fundraising efforts touched the hearts of regulars and friends at the Moreton Hall pub in Bury St Edmunds where she works as a shift supervisor.

They decided to get the life-long fan a memento of what would turn out to be a remarkable season for the Reds.

Sylvie, aged 60, who began supporting the club as a five-year-old, said: “It was such a shock, I didn’t expect it all. I welled up when they presented it to me. To get a signed shirt from the first team in the week they won the title was just ‘Wow!’.”

“It’s a lovely gesture from everyone and I’m very grateful but I’m not going to wear the shirt, I’m getting it framed and it’s going on the wall.”

Sylvie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and since then has worked to raise funds. Last year she raised £1,222 for the breast unit at West Suffolk Hospital in the town with a head shave at the pub.

The shirt was presented to her by Mayor of Bury Peter Thompson, himself a Liverpool fan, and other friends from the pub.

One of them, Nigel Canham, said: “We thought it would be nice to do something for her to show appreciation from the many people that have benefitted from her generosity, but maybe do not know her directly, to thank her for the extent of what she has done.

“Being a Liverpool fan, it made sense that something Liverpool would be appropriate, especially in the year they were to become champions of England after a 30 year wait.

“Through various Liverpool supporting friends and contacts we got to tell her story to Michael Edwards, the Sporting Director at Liverpool Football Club. He

wanted to get involved and didn’t hesitate. He wanted her to have a fully signed Liverpool shirt to show the club’s appreciation for all her good work.”

