Waistcoat signed by England manager Gareth Southgate heads to auction

A waistcoat signed by England manager Gareth Southgate is set to go up for auction in Stowmarket.

The piece will be the star lot in the 100 objects auction at Bishop & Millers Auctioneers on December 10. The auction is in partnership with Weavers Tearooms, in Peasenhall, with all the money made from the lot going to MacMillan Cancer Support.

The Marks and Spencer waistcoat became iconic in 2018 when Gareth Southgate made it part of his outfit as he led England to the World Cup Semi-Final in Russia.

Weavers Tearooms came across the item when a friend of the tearoom, William Miller, donated the item to the auction. Mr Miller was a member of the support staff during the 2018 World Cup as well as at the 2021 European Championships.

The waistcoat was donated to the auction by William Miller, a friend of the tearoom who worked as a member of support staff for England during the 2018 World Cup and European Championships in 2021.

Acting as the base camp security advisor at St George's Park, the national training centre, Mr Miller was able to ask Southgate to sign his personal staff issue waistcoat from the 2018 World Cup.

The England boss was more than happy to sign the item, and wished the auction good luck after finding out that it was in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support.

Director and Valuer at Bishop & Miller Auctioneers, Oliver Miller, said: "it is always exciting when we have a piece of memorabilia such as this come up in our auctions.

"To be able to help Weavers Tearoom with the sale of this lot to raise vital funds for MacMillan Cancer Support is really exciting.

"Gareth Southgate has really excelled as England manager in recent years and to be able to bid for something like this that is signed by the man himself at auction is really exciting for the football fan."

The auction will take place this Friday (December 10), starting at 10am, with the waistcoat expected to attract bids of £300-£500.