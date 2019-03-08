Did you grow up in Bury St Edmunds?

15 signs you grew up in Bury St Edmunds

Rollerbury, Everard's and Brasilia's - names you will hold dearly if you grew up in Bury St Edmunds during a certain era.

Are you terrified of being shouted at by the ranger in the Abbey Gardens? Are you terrified of being shouted at by the ranger in the Abbey Gardens?

Here we look at other signs you grew up in Bury St Edmunds.

1. You are easily pleased as your idea of entertainment was once hanging around the back of Boots

Was hanging around at the back of Boots in Bury St Edmunds your idea of entertainment? Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Was hanging around at the back of Boots in Bury St Edmunds your idea of entertainment? Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

2. You first learned to skate at Rollerbury

3. Brasilia's or Vienna's may well have been the venue for your first kiss

4. You hate trains as there is never one available at the time you wish to leave

Never a train going where you need it to, when you need it to Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Never a train going where you need it to, when you need it to Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

5. You can't walk around the Abbey Gardens without bracing yourself for being told off by the park keeper, even though he is no longer there and hasn't been for years

6. You really disapproved of the Arc when it was being built but now you never mention this

7. You remember the Cattle Market when it actually had livestock

8. You've never been to Moyse's Hall, even though it's amazing. You never went to the clock museum either, or the Suffolk Regimental...but you will, one day

9. You had your first drink in the Suffolk Hotel and you used to think a meal at Everard's was the height of posh

Sledging at the 'dip' next to West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Sledging at the 'dip' next to West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

10. You went sledging at The Dip

11. You're quite proud that Charles Dickens once stayed at The Angel but you are stunned when people go on about the Abbey Gate as it has always been there and you are utterly oblivious to how amazing it is

12. You NEVER go to Bury Christmas Fayre, unless it's late on the Sunday evening

The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

13. You are still in shock at how many restaurants there are now in Bury to choose from

14. You miss Woolworth's pick and mix even now

15. You don't understand why people get excited about street markets and Christmas markets because there is always a market every Wednesday and Saturday so what's the big deal?